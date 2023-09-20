Albert Lea man charged with selling meth to informant

Sep. 20—An Albert Lea man was charged in Freeborn County District Court on Tuesday with selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions in July.

Matthew John Peterson, 47, was charged with one count of first-degree meth sales from those alleged incidents, as well as one count of ineligible possession of a firearm from a search warrant conducted Sunday at his home.

Peterson has a previous conviction of felony threats of violence and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Court documents state the first meth sale reportedly took place on July 17, when the informant, under direction of drug task force agents, traded a GoTrax scooter, valued at $300, for almost 16 grams of meth. The informant told agents that when inside Peterson's residence during the sale there were numerous firearms present.

The second sale reportedly took place on July 26. Court documents state the informant purchased 15.1 grams of meth for $250. During that sale, the informant reportedly followed Peterson to a bedroom in the basement, where there were also numerous firearms.

On Sept. 17, authorities obtained a search warrant for Peterson's residence.

Court documents state Peterson lives in the camper in the backyard of the property where the sales were occurring. A gun, which had a round in the chamber and was in plain view, was found right inside the camper door.

District Court Judge Ross Leuning ordered conditional bail be set at $100,000 and unconditional bail at $200,000.

Peterson is next slated to appear in court Sept. 25.