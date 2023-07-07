Albert Lea man charged with soliciting minor

Jul. 7—An Albert Lea man is facing charges in Freeborn County District Court for allegedly soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct.

Stephen Brian Besco, 32, was charged June 23 with the count, along with one count of engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child. He appeared in court Thursday for a hearing and was approved for a public defender.

Court documents allege the messages took place in February on Snapchat on two accounts.

Police reportedly began investigating Besco after a woman reported in February her now 15-year-old child was receiving messages from an account online.

The court complaint stated the subscriber information, including date of birth, email address and phone number, all matched Besco's information.

When officers spoke to Besco about the situation, he claimed his account was hacked.

Police stated Besco reportedly had called with an account that was believed to have been his son both before and after the incident in question and when he claimed his account was hacked.

Besco is next slated to appear in court July 27.