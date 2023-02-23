Albert Lea man facing federal drug charge

Feb. 22—An Albert Lea man is facing a federal drug charge after he reportedly sold more than a pound of methamphetamine to a South Central Drug Investigation Unit informant at the end of January.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court states Adonis Adolph Dorman was charged with intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing meth.

Dorman was on federal supervised release from a previous charge and made his initial appearance on the charge on Tuesday. He was arrested in Albert Lea on Friday.

The complaint states authorities began investigating Dorman after Albert Lea police in late 2022 received information that he was believed to be trafficking large quantities of meth in and around Albert Lea.

On Jan. 25, an informant reportedly received a phone call from Dorman asking if the informant wanted to purchase one pound of meth.

The next day, the drug task force conducted a controlled buy of the drugs, and the informant was given $4,000 in pre-recorded funds to make the purchase.

The informant was followed to a pre-determined location in Albert Lea, where officers observed a black Cadillac, which officers believed was occupied by Dorman. After a female stepped out of the car and looked around, the informant received instructions by text message from Dorman to meet in a different location.

Once the informant got to the second location, Dorman got out of the Cadillac and into the informant's vehicle.

The complaint states Dorman reportedly gave the informant 471 grams of a substance that later field-tested positive for meth in exchange for the $4,000.

During the transaction, he allegedly told the informant that he had "about 20 left," which authorities believe was a reference to him possessing an additional 20 pounds of meth elsewhere.

Dorman reportedly counted the money before putting the money in his pocket and then exiting the car.

A short while after Dorman left, officers recovered the meth from the informant as well as a device that recorded audio and video from the transaction.

Dorman is slated to appear in court again on Friday for a detention hearing and will be held in custody by the United States Marshal until that time.

Dorman has previously been convicted of burglary in 1999, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2002, fleeing police in a motor vehicle in 2002, second-degree methamphetamine sales in 2009, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2009 and ineligible possession of a handgun in 2011, among others.

