Albert Lea man pleads guilty to meth sale

Mar. 23—An Albert Lea man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to selling methamphetamine to two informants as part of a plea agreement.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to third-degree meth sale and one count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order in a separate case.

His lawyer and the Freeborn County Attorney's Office are jointly recommending a 45-month prison sentence for the meth sales charge and a 21-month prison sentence for the other violation. The recommendation is for the sentences to be served concurrently.

Court documents stated Sanders sold about 14.8 grams to two informants for $800 on July 28, 2020.

Prior to selling the meth to the informants, Sanders reportedly got into the passenger seat of a vehicle with a male identified as Gennis Cortez Adams, drove around for a bit and then stopped, and Sanders got back into the informants' vehicle with a baggie of crystal meth.

Sentencing is slated for May 26.