Albert Lea man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Jun. 14—An Albert Lea man charged with possessing more than a pound of methamphetamine in May 2021 and then selling a similar amount to a South Central Drug Investigation Unit informant in January has pleaded guilty to the charges against him as part of plea agreement in U.S. District Court.

Adonis Adolph Dorman pleaded guilty at the end of May to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth.

The plea agreement states Dorman admitted that on May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, his U.S. probation officer, while conducting a lawful search, found 524 grams of meth in the trunk of a vehicle in his possession. He stated he possessed the meth with the intent to distribute it and acted voluntarily when he possessed it.

He also admitted in the agreement to selling 471 grams of a substance containing meth to an informant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Albert Lea for $4,000. Authorities had begun investigating him after Albert Lea police in late 2022 received information that he was believed to be trafficking large quantities of meth in and around Albert Lea.

The agreement states both counts carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, but based on Dorman's criminal history score, the guideline range is between 151 months (12 years seven months) and 188 months (15 years and eight months) in prison. Guidelines also call for a supervised release of four to five years after the prison sentence.

The guideline fine range is between $30,000 and $300,000.

As part of the agreement, the government agreed that it will not bring other charges against Dorman based on facts learned in the investigation.

Dorman was on federal supervised release from a previous charge at the time of the allegations.

The agreement states the court may make its own determination on the guidelines and could depart from those guidelines if deemed necessary.

Sentencing slated for Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.