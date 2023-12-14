Albert Lea man sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal drug charges

Dec. 13—An Albert Lea man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday in U.S. District Court for possessing more than a pound of methamphetamine in May 2021 and then selling a similar amount to a drug task force informant.

Adonis Adolph Dorman pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Federal Judge John R. Tunheim sentenced Dorman to 120 months on each count that will be spent concurrent, as well as four years of supervised release after the prison sentence.

In the plea agreement, Dorman admitted that on May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, his U.S. probation officer, while conducting a lawful search, found 524 grams of meth in the trunk of a vehicle in his possession. He stated he possessed the meth with the intent to distribute it and acted voluntarily when he possessed it.

He also admitted in the agreement to selling 471 grams of a substance containing meth to a South Central Drug Investigative Unit informant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Albert Lea for $4,000.

Authorities had begun investigating Dorman after Albert Lea police in late 2022 received information that he was believed to be trafficking large quantities of meth in and around Albert Lea.

Dorman was on federal supervised release from a previous charge at the time of the allegations.