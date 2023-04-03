Albert Lea man sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

Apr. 2—An Albert Lea man was sentenced Friday in Mower County District Court to 10 years and 10 months in prison for reportedly sexually abusing a child over a three-year span.

Jeffrey Mitchell Weir, 54, earlier in March pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under 16 by a person in a significant relationship involving multiple acts.

He initially faced three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving penetration of a child under 13. The victim told authorities the abuse first occurred when she was 8 years old, the second time when she was 9 years old, and the last in September 2018. The victim described the abuse to the detective, saying she was "scared" when it happened and said Weir told her not to tell anyone. Weir was living in Austin at the time.

Judge Jeffrey Kritzer ordered in addition to the prison sentence, Weir will serve conditional release of 10 years upon his release from prison. He received credit for 101 days already served in jail.

Weir was convicted in 2003 for possession of child pornography and has a conviction in Minnesota for violating predatory offender registration requirements.