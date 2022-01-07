Albert Lea man sentenced to probation for threats

Jan. 7—An Albert Lea man was sentenced to three to five years of probation and 30 days of electronic home monitoring Thursday for allegedly threatening people in a parking lot in Albert Lea in November 2020.

Jose Antonio Soto Jr. pleaded guilty in November to one count of felony threats of violence as part of a plea agreement. Two other counts against him — felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor dangerous weapons-intentionally pointing a gun — were dismissed.

Court documents state Soto pulled a handgun on a vehicle of people in a parking lot Nov. 3, 2020. When police responded, they found Soto in a vehicle that matched the description and removed a handgun in his vehicle between the driver's seat and center console that had an extended magazine removed.

Soto will also have to complete a series of conditions of probation, including not using or possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives and not violating an order for protection or domestic abuse no contact order violation. He will have to complete a cognitive skills training and received credit for two days spent in jail.

If Soto successfully completes his probation, the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.