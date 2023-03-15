Albert Lea woman found guilty of drug sale

Mar. 15—A jury found an Albert Lea woman guilty Wednesday of selling a controlled substance to a confidential informant while juveniles were present in November 2021.

Sarah Cox, 47, was convicted of the sole count against her of third-degree drug sale.

Court documents state Cox allegedly sold an informant drugs at her residence while a juvenile was approximately two feet away from the exchange of money and drugs. Three other juveniles were also present in the house during the exchange.

The suspected drugs field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed .54 grams with packaging.

Analysis by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found that the substance sold contained methamphetamine and oxycodone and weighed about .252 grams.

More News

Court dispositions: Nov. 15-17, 2022

Baked potato lunch fundraiser later this month

Compeer Financial joins SMIF for Rural Entrepreneurial Venture Program

Longtime Mason recognized for 70 years

Print Article