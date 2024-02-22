Albert Lea woman injured in crash on I-90

Feb. 21—An Albert Lea woman was injured Tuesday morning after her vehicle went off the road and rolled over on Interstate 90 in Hayward Township.

Stacia Lynn Schnoor, 44, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Schnoor was driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse westbound on I-90 at 8:38 a.m. when the vehicle went into the right ditch and rolled.

Schnoor was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and Albert Lea and Hayward fire departments assisted at the scene.