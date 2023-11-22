Albert Lea woman pleads guilty in overdose death of sister

Nov. 22—An Albert Lea woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Fillmore County District Court to one count of third-degree murder as an accomplice after the fact in the overdose death of her sister in February 2021.

Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, was accused of providing pills to her sister, Teresa Marie Conway, that ultimately proved fatal.

Court documents state Penhollow reported finding her sister's body on the floor of the garage of her parents' house on Feb. 2, 2021, in rural Chatfield. The results of the autopsy found that Conway's cause of death was toxic effects of fentanyl and oxycodone.

Penhollow reported she had last seen her sister at about 1 a.m. that morning when she was out with the cats. Outside of the garage there was a cat shed, and cat treats could be found on the ground between the cat shed and the walk-in garage entrance. She told authorities that her sister took oxycodone and denied that she may have taken any other forms of medication or recreational drugs.

Family reported the woman had significant back pain, migraines and a history of asthma and that she had been prescribed medication for pain through Olmsted Medical Center.

Penhollow initially faced three additional counts in the case, including one count of third-degree murder-sell/give/distribute controlled substance, one count of third-degree narcotics sales and one charge of fourth-degree sales.

Her plea agreement outlines that in exchange for her guilty plea to the charge, the prosecutor will dismiss the remaining counts. It states both parties agree to a downward dispositional departure because she is amenable to probation and her family's support, and that the parties agreed on a stay of adjudication after up to five years.

Penhollow will serve six months in jail over a series of four years, including 60 days each year for the first two years and then 30 days per year for the next two years. She will also serve six months of home detention with a drug patch after she gets out of jail the first year.

She must complete a chemical dependency evaluation and comply with recommendations. If the home detention and drug patch have to be delayed because of in-patient treatment, the home detention and drug patch will occur right after her outpatient treatment.

Sentencing is slated for 9 a.m. Feb. 2.

