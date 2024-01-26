Albert Lea woman sentenced to over 7 years in prison for meth sales

Jan. 26—A 40-year-old Albert Lea woman was sentenced in Freeborn County District Court on Thursday to seven years and one month in prison for selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions.

Alicia Marie Neely will serve her sentence in the Shakopee prison and will receive credit for 22 days already served in the Freeborn County jail.

Neely was found guilty by a jury of one count of first-degree meth sales in November and pleaded guilty to another count of first-degree meth sales the same month.

The first sale, for 23 grams, took place in December 2021 at a residence on Dunham Street in Albert Lea.

The second sale took place in November 2022 at Motel 6 in Albert Lea when Neely sold 41.6 grams of meth to the informant for $800.

Court documents state Neely in August completed a short-term treatment program through Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and is currently in the middle of a 13-month long-term education program.

Her lawyer, Scott Cody, had argued for a downward dispositional departure and a sentence to probation under a stay of execution so she could remain on her current positive trajectory.