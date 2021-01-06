Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85

LONDON (Reuters) - French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and inspired generations of chefs, has died aged 85, his family said on Wednesday. He had been unwell for a while.

The entrepreneurial Roux brothers were behind a culinary empire of successful restaurants, books, television programmes and a prestigious competition for chefs, exerting almost unparalleled influence on the British gourmet scene.

"He was a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me," said Albert's son Michel Roux Jr, who runs Le Gavroche restaurant founded in 1967 by his father and uncle.

Albert's younger brother Michel died aged 78 in March last year.

The brothers, originally from the small town of Charolles in central France, arrived in London at a time when the British capital was not known for sophisticated gastronomy.

At first, they took turns in the kitchen and dining room of Le Gavroche on Sloane Square in the smart Chelsea neighbourhood, but the restaurant was an instant success and they were soon able to go on a hiring spree.

Le Gavroche was the first restaurant based in Britain to obtain three Michelin stars, the ultimate accolade in the world of haute cuisine.

The Roux brothers branched out in 1972, buying the Waterside Inn, a traditional English country pub in the village of Bray on the bank of the River Thames in Berkshire, west of London. They transformed it into a chic restaurant and cocktail bar.

In 1986, the brothers separated their business interests. Michel and his son, Alain Roux, continued to run the Waterside Inn and Alain remains in charge there.

Albert and his son, Michel Roux Jr, kept control of Le Gavroche, which is now based in the upmarket Mayfair district.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Latest Stories

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Georgia election officials slap down Trump tweet about voting machines

    Georgia officials overseeing the state's Senate runoffs on Tuesday hit back at a tweet from President Donald Trump stoking fears about voting machines, saying that despite an early problem in one county, the elections were running smoothly. The tweet was retweeted more than 45,000 times. Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office responded in a statement that although some issues were reported, they did not stop the vote and were resolved by 10 a.m.

  • China says delay in WHO investigation of virus 'not just a visa issue'

    Delays to a long-planned mission by WHO experts to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic are "not just a visa issue", Beijing said Wednesday. A year after the outbreak started, international health experts were expected to arrive in China this week for a highly politicised visit to explore the beginnings of the virus, which first emerged late last year in the city of Wuhan. The sensitive mission has been beset by delays and politics, with fears of a whitewash by Beijing. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Wednesday that talks were continuing between the two sides over "the specific date and specific arrangement of the expert group's visit". "The issue of origin-tracing is incredibly complicated. To ensure the work of the international expert team in China goes smoothly, we have to carry out necessary procedures and make relevant arrangements," said Hua. She said the country is "doing its best to create good conditions for the international expert group to come to China". On Tuesday the head of the World Health Organization told reporters Beijing had not yet finalised permission for the team's arrival, saying he was "very disappointed with this news" - in a rare rebuke of Beijing from the UN body. Earlier this week Chinese authorities refused to confirm the exact dates and details of the visit, a sign of the enduring sensitivity of the mission. The WHO had previously said China has granted permission for a visit by a 10-person team. Hua said China was "placing great importance and is actively communicating with the WHO".

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

    Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."> Here’s the president’s denial of our reporting, which we stand by. pic.twitter.com/7CxaV5Eqdl> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role, and while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Explainer: How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

    A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is being eroded and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with a decision by Tehran to resume 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility. The accord's restrictions on Iran's atomic work had one objective: to extend the "breakout time" for Tehran to produce enough fissile material for a bomb, if it decided to make one, to at least a year from about two to three months. Iran maintains that it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • China notifies Mekong River neighbours it is holding back waters

    China has notified downstream neighbours it is holding back the Mekong River flow at a hydropower dam on the waterway's upper reaches for 20 days, as part of a new data-sharing pact, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and Thailand said on Wednesday. The statements came a day after a new U.S.-backed monitoring system said China had failed to notify downstream countries of water restrictions that started on Dec. 31. China agreed last October to share water data with the MRC, an advisory body to Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam that had long sought the information for planning.

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind" and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • Saudi Arabia calls to tackle Iran threat at summit

    The meeting between several leaders of Gulf states on Tuesday (January 5) is seen as an important signal in the hope to bury a conflict between major U.S. allies in the Middle East two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Leaders of the Gulf countries signed a document, although the contents were not immediately released. Ahead of the gathering, Kuwait had announced that Saudi Arabia, which along with allies boycotted Doha in mid-2017, would reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar. A senior U.S. official said the deal would be signed in the presence of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The opening session of the summit was held in a mirrored building reflecting the desert landscape. The apparent breakthrough in the Gulf row is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington to close ranks against Iran, following agreements between Israel and Arab states. It also suggests Saudi Arabia wants to put the feud with Qatar behind it before Biden takes office.