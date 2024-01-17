Alberta from a deep freeze to 30 cm of snowfall
Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton where over 30 cm of snow will fall.
Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton where over 30 cm of snow will fall.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
Weight regain is "highly individual," according to one expert, but still common.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.
The US Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeals filed by both Apple and Epic Games.
Want a cleaner kitchen in 2024? These gizmos keep spills and splatters from getting into crevices.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
Apple may be set to remove the blood oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units in the US so it can keep selling the devices in the country.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
From a handy electric scrubber to a bestselling knife set, you're sure to find something on this list worth adding to your cart.
Score comfort, support and a rock-bottom price.
Logistics company FedEx announced its own commerce platform called FDX today. The platform will likely compete against Amazon by offering merchants services like demand generation, fulfillment, tracking and post-purchase experiences, including returns. FedEx's announcement has a lot of marketing buzzwords, including "data-driven," "digitally-led" and "end-to-end e-commerce solution for businesses of all sizes," but is thin on details like how it will compete with existing platforms.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Fire HD Plus 8 tablets are also on sale.
The 75th annual Emmy Awards were pushed from Sept. 2023 to Jan. 2024. HBO’s "Succession" leads the pack with 27 nominations for its final season.
Nikon has taken its imaging and AI prowess in a unexpected direction with a new system that can alert farmers if a cow is about to give birth.
The game reached 27.6 million viewers.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
Starting February 2, people will be able to try out the Apple Vision Pro headset in stores. In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman details the lengthy process, which will include face scans and the assembly of a custom headset, and a 25-minute demo.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 40% off.