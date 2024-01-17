Alberta from a deep freeze to 30 cm of snowfall

TechCrunch

Logistics company FedEx announced its own commerce platform called FDX today. The platform will likely compete against Amazon by offering merchants services like demand generation, fulfillment, tracking and post-purchase experiences, including returns. FedEx's announcement has a lot of marketing buzzwords, including "data-driven," "digitally-led" and "end-to-end e-commerce solution for businesses of all sizes," but is thin on details like how it will compete with existing platforms.