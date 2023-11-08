Alberto's lawyer attacks credibility of prosecution witnesses in homicide trial

Nov. 7—WILKES-BARRE — Attorney Frank T. McCabe continued to attack the credibility of witnesses called by prosecutors to testify in the Luzerne County homicide trial of James "Hollywood" Alberto, accused with coaching Charles Bierly to kill Judith Comisky in September 2021.

Comisky, 56, was found dead inside her Willow Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence on Sept. 16, 2021, as Wilkes-Barre police detectives alleged Alberto, 35, wanted her dead as he feared she was a "rat" and a "snitch" informing law enforcement authorities about his mischievous lifestyle.

Alberto allegedly entrusted Bierly, 25, to commit the killing.

As assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski called several experts to testify, they have also called those known to Alberto and Bierly, who mirrored their street lifestyle of drug usage and prostitution.

McCabe has taken an aggressive approach in his questions to the associates of Alberto and Bierly.

Tuesday's trial proceeding, the third day of Alberto's trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough, was no exception.

Bierly's girlfriend, Jessica Morrow, testified for prosecutors telling the jury she is a prostitute and Bierly was her bodyguard turned boyfriend. Morrow said she was addicted to drugs along with Bierly, and Alberto was her drug supplier.

Hours before Comisky was killed, Morrow said she was staying with Bierly and her ex-boyfriend at a motel on Route 115 in Bear Creek Township when Alberto showed up with drugs.

As they all partake in getting high, Morrow said Bierly left with Alberto and was gone for eight hours on Sept. 16, 2021.

Bierly eventually returned to the motel room and took a shower, Morrow said, before traveling to Walmart and making an unexpected trip to Lowe's where they purchased a metal pale.

When Bierly testified Monday, he said he was inside Walmart with Morrow when he found out Comisky's body was found.

"I checked the news to see if the body was found and it was and I knew it was just a matter of time before I got arrested," Bierly testified Monday.

After buying the metal pale, Morrow said she drove Bierly to the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge where Bierly got out of her vehicle and disappeared in the woods for up to one hour taking the metal pale with him.

Bierly testified he used the pale to burn his shirt, pants, underwear and shoes, and tossed knives and a .32-caliber revolver in the Susquehanna River.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert testified his autopsy of Comisky revealed she suffered numerous stab and slash wounds.

Morrow said they left the river bank and drove to Dundee Apartments in Hanover Township where Bierly privately spoke with Alberto. When they left the apartment complex, Morrow said they returned to the motel and called heroin dealers looking to obtain heroin.

McCabe challenged Morrow's credibility getting her to tell the jury she is facing firearms and drug possession charges filed by Wilkes-Barre police. Morrow also responded upon McCabe's questions that she had sex with Alberto when Bierly was in a hospital a few weeks before Comisky was killed.

Another prosecution witness McCabe attacked Tuesday was Eva Maslar, 38, who was a business and sometimes sexual partner of Alberto.

Maslar, who is facing witness intimidation charges and has pled guilty to drug possession and trafficking offenses, testified she provided a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver to Alberto the morning of Sept. 16, 2021. Maslar said she traded drugs for the firearm.

McCabe suggested Maslar received preferential treatment from prosecutors indicating her bail on five pending criminal cases was modified allowing her release from jail.

Sober for 18 months, Maslar said she is testifying about the truth because, "It's the right thing to do."

McLaughlin noted Maslar's plea agreements leaves her sentence at the discretion of the judge presiding over her five pending cases.

McLaughlin and Truskowski played a recorded jailhouse phone call between Bierly and Maslar that involved Maslar asking Bierly to take full responsibility for killing Comisky in an attempt it would exonerate Alberto.

During the phone call, Maslar told Bierly that Morrow would be taken care of while he serves a prison sentence for the Comisky killing.

Bierly pled guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.