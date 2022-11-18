Albertsons’ $4 billion payout to shareholders is delayed ... again. Here are the details

Shaun Goodwin
·1 min read

A court order temporarily blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion special dividend payment to shareholders has been extended again.

The temporary restraining order was initially placed on the company on Nov. 3 to prevent it from making the payment while state and federal antitrust regulators reviewed Albertsons $24.6 billion merger with retail giant Kroger.

Originally supposed to last until Nov. 10, the order was extended to Nov. 17 and has been extended again to Dec. 9.

The restraining order will expire following a hearing to consider the merits of a lawsuit against Albertsons and Kroger filed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. But that hearing keeps getting pushed back.

Part of the merger between Albertsons and Kroger included a payout of $6.85 per share to Albertsons shareholders by Monday, Nov. 7. Ferguson argues that the payout would “weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete.”

“Albertsons Cos. continues to believe that the claim brought by the State of Washington is meritless and provides no legal basis for canceling or postponing a dividend that has been duly and unanimously approved by Albertsons Cos.’ fully informed Board of Directors,” Albertsons said in a statement on Wednesday.

Albertsons has sold stock publicly since June 2020 but remains controlled by Cerberus Capital Management, a New York private equity firm that leads a group of investment companies that first acquired part of the former Albertsons Inc. in 2006. Cerberus still holds roughly 30% of Albertsons’ shares and would collect a large share of the special dividend.

Albertsons is Idaho’s largest company and a Boise icon, with 290,000 employees nationwide and more than 5,000 employees in Idaho, McClatchy News previously reported.

Under Kroger’s purchase plan, the combined company would have stores in 48 states, excluding only Minnesota and Iowa, though some stores would be spun off from Albertsons to offset antitrust concerns, the companies announced Oct. 24, 2022.
Under Kroger’s purchase plan, the combined company would have stores in 48 states, excluding only Minnesota and Iowa, though some stores would be spun off from Albertsons to offset antitrust concerns, the companies announced Oct. 24, 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Publix customers can sip wine in some stores. Will Miami get that shopping pleasure?

    Publix has added olive bars and soup bars to many locations. Now it has added a wine and beer bar, too.

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Falling Q4 profit forecasts another negative for U.S. stocks

    After a disappointing third-quarter reporting period, analysts are projecting that fourth-quarter U.S. earnings will decline for the first time in two years as rising interest rates and slowing growth further dampen the outlook. Estimates have been falling for 2023 quarters as well, and Goldman Sachs recently cut its 2023 S&P 500 earnings per share growth forecast to zero, citing weakening profit margins. As of Friday, analysts were forecasting a 0.4% fall in year-over-year fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

    A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the legislation “positively dystopian.” "Our professors are critical to a healthy democracy, and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all," Walker wrote.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 1984, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • This is the chart that rattled U.S. financial markets on Thursday

    A chart presented by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday puts the "sufficiently restrictive zone" for the fed-funds rate at between 5% and 7%.

  • Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap

    The chain swap announcement comes as Solana faces difficulties.

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    This growth stock is brimming with potential, and investors have a rare opportunity to buy at a bargain price.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • More than $2 trillion in stock options expire Friday with put-call ratio near levels unseen since 2001

    Equity options worth $2.1 trillion in notional value are set to expire on Friday in the latest monthly event where weekly and monthly options tied to single stocks, equity indexes and exchange-traded funds expire, risking an explosion of volatility across markets.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

    Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.