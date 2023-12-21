Albertsons is closed on Christmas Day. Get your grocery shopping in now

Albertsons' locations in New Mexico will be closed on Christmas Day. The grocery store serves Ruidoso, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Clovis, Roswell, Hobbs, Carlsbad, Farmington and Las Cruces.

Here's what to know to make sure you're fully stocked ahead of the holiday.

Early closing on Christmas Eve

The United Family, owners of Albertsons' grocery stores, said locations would close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

"As usual we want to make sure all of our team members have the day off for Christmas," said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

"This tradition of closing on Christmas gives all team members the ability to spend important time iwth their families and friends."

More: Olivia and Liam are the top 2023 baby names. Did your child's name make Top 10?

Regular hours resume Dec. 26

Location across New Mexico will reopen Dec. 26.

Locations with 24-hour service will open their doors at 6 a.m.

To shop online or place an order for pickup visit https://www.albertsonsmarket.com/.

More: Las Cruces among the top cities preferred by baby boomers

No closure on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day

Albertsons' stores will be open during regular hours on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Promotions and mailers

Find Albertsons' Rewards information here.

Find items on sale this week here.

Find holiday dinner options or place an order here.

Find your grocery story by searching here.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Albertsons is closed on Christmas Day