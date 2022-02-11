Albertsons parking lot in West El Paso closed due to possible explosives in storage locker

El Paso police found possible explosive devices Friday at a storage locker facility on the 100 block of North Resler Drive.

As a result, police closed the parking lot of an adjacent Albertsons store in West El Paso as officers investigate.

Officials said in an alert that Resler is open to traffic. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

