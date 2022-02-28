Albertsons starts strategic review, shares rise

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank
·1 min read

(Corrects headline to strategic "review", from "options")

(Reuters) - Albertsons Cos Inc said on Monday it had started a review of potential strategic alternatives, including financial deals, nearly two years after the U.S. grocer went public.

Shares in Albertsons, which last month posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit, increased nearly 10% in extended trading.

The review will also include an assessment of various strategies to optimize the balance sheet and return capital, development of other initiatives to complement existing businesses and responding to inquiries, Albertsons said.

The parent of Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and Shaw's stores got off to a disappointing debut on the New York Stock Exchange, but its shares have since bounced back to close up around 80% above its IPO price on Monday.

Albertsons, which operates more than 2,270 stores across 34 states, said its board had not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review. It added the review might not result in any deal or other strategic change or outcome.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons has retained Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to serve as financial advisers to assist in the review, the supermarket chain said.

Albertsons and Kroger Co have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic as many Americans have taken to cooking at home, but investors are worried the sales growth would only taper as people venture out and inflation leads to higher prices of groceries.

Albertsons last month also said the Omicron coronavirus variant had put a dent on the recovery of its supply chain, and also forecast the issues to linger for a longer duration.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Asks Binance, Coinbase, 6 Other Crypto Exchanges to Block Russian Users

    Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is sending official letters to eight cryptocurrency exchanges, requesting them to stop servicing Russian users because of concerns that digital currencies are being used to evade sanctions. The ministry is reaching out to Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io and Whitebit, along with Ukrainian exchange Kuna, according to a list shared with CoinDesk. The letters are being sent after Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, on Sunday night asked all major crypto exchanges to block addresses of Russian users.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely struggle

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Crashed Today

    After a tumultuous last year, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is getting closer to beginning commercial production of its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown shares fell as much as 19% in early trading Monday and remained down 17.1% as of 11:08 a.m. ET. Lordstown has been working to turn the corner after its former CEO Steve Burns overpromised investors on customer interest and its production timeline.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Why Lucid Stock Soared Today

    The EV maker is reportedly going to have some very big news for investors when it reports earnings later today.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano rallies

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 7.83% to 91 cents. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 6.44% to $39,873.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • This key factor will determine if a bottom in the stock market has been reached and a rally can resume, quant trading firm says

    "If war, inflation and the Fed tip the US economy into a recession, then historical precedence points to more downside," SIG's Chris Murphy said.

  • The 4 Most Important Pieces of Advice This Financial Advisor Gave to His 3 Daughters

    In today's column, we chat with Urban Adams, an investment advisor at Dynamic Wealth Advisors and the father of three young adult daughters.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    It would take Shiba Inu a 37,000% hop to hit a penny. Early investors in Shiba Inu who held onto the token have already padded their accounts with millions of dollars. The question for new people considering buying in is whether Shiba Inu has the chops to make even modest gains going forward.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • Mark Cuban Says This Is Your Best Investment

    Mark Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur who is well known for serving as one of the main "sharks" on the popular show Shark Tank. Cuban knows quite a bit about investing, so listening to his advice could be smart if you're trying to figure out what to do with your money. Although there are many different kinds of investments, Cuban recommends a particular one for maximizing your potential returns.

  • 3 REITs That Could Soar in 2022

    There are different ways you can make money within the realm of real estate investing. REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that derive revenue from their portfolios of properties. One leader within the self-storage sector is Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • W. P. Carey to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 in cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.7 billion

    W. P. Carey Inc. , a net lease real estate investment trust, said Monday it has agreed to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 -- Global Inc. in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, including the assumption of debt. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Under the terms of the deal, CPA:18 shareholders will receive 0.098 of a W. P. Carey stock and $3 in cash for each share owned. That's equal to $10.45 a share based on the trailing three-day volume-weighted average price for

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Novavax expects to apply for full approval of COVID vaccine in H2

    "We expect to gain additional authorizations where we have already filed, including in the U.S. We will pursue full approval of our vaccine including filing our BLA (biologics license application), in the second half of 2022," Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said during a post-earnings call. Novavax said it has completed delivery of around 9 million vaccine doses to Indonesia, 6 million to Australia and 2 million to South Korea and expects to supply 69 million doses to Europe in the first half of this year. The company earlier forecast to send 2 billion COVID-19 shots around the world in 2022.