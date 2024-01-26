Albertville City Schools Get Electric School Buses | Jan. 25, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m.
Electric school buses are becoming more popular in North Alabama. That's all thanks to the environmental protection agency's clean school bus program.
Electric school buses are becoming more popular in North Alabama. That's all thanks to the environmental protection agency's clean school bus program.
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
The NFL is getting Harbowl III next season when the Ravens visit the Chargers.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Porsche just revealed the new electric Macan SUV, which boasts a 381-mile range and up to 630bhp. It also boasts three digital displays as part of an infotainment platform, which is assisted by a proprietary voice assistant.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
Luis Rubiales was banned from soccer for three years, and he could now face up to a year in prison.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
Porsche took the wraps off Thursday of the Macan EV, a long-delayed project that will test whether consumers still have the drive to spring for an electric vehicle that costs more than $78,000. The reveal comes at a pivotal time for Porsche — and many other automakers. The Porsche Macan EV provides the ideal testbed for gauging consumer sentiment — which will play out when the company begins deliveries of the all-electric compact SUV in the second half of the year.