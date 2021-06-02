Albertville man accused of trying to meet 14-year-old for sex

Jun. 2—A Limestone County grand jury indicted an Albertville man on a charge of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, court records show.

Mateo Virves Bartono, 21, is accused of traveling from Albertville to Athens on or about Feb. 14 to have sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, according to a complaint filed in Limestone County District Court by Athens police investigator Kelly Fussell.

Court records show that Bartono was arrested Feb. 14 and released on a $40,000 bond on Feb. 21. He was indicted May 12, and his arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Court records did not list an attorney for Bartono.

Other recent indictments:

—Brandie Appleton, possession of a controlled substance.

—Sarah Beth Barran, possession of a forged instrument and first-degree theft.

—Austin Gerard Brooks, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree domestic violence-harassment.

—Moses Caudle, third-degree theft.

—Justin Lee Cook, possession of a controlled substance.

—Chelsie Lynn Cottrell, possession of a controlled substance.

—April Fay Crafts, possession of a controlled substance.

—Barron Lewis Dorroh, possession of a controlled substance.

—Andrea Elizabeth Flanagan, possession of a controlled substance.

—Mitchell Brooks Fontana, possession of a controlled substance.

—Melissa Ann Fuller, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

—Collene Dawn Geary, third-degree theft.

—Destiny Rae Glenn, possession of a controlled substance.

—Julian Gonzalez, third-degree theft.

—Jonathan Dwight Greene, possession of a controlled substance.

—April Cecilia Griffin, possession of a controlled substance.

—Noah Alan Griffin, possession of a controlled substance.

—Vince Allan Griffin, third-degree burglary.

—Michael Heath Hand, possession of a controlled substance.

—Angela Kay Harper, possession of a controlled substance.

—Jaclyn Nicole Harris, possession of a controlled substance.

—Faith Ann Harville, possession of a controlled substance.

—Christopher Glenn Hines, possession of a controlled substance.

Story continues

—Kimberly Hooie, third-degree theft.

—Summer Leigh Hovis, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

—Raven Myesha Hudson, possession of a controlled substance.

—Nikyia Vonshae Jones, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and obstructing justice.

—Jason Kruse Marshall, receiving stolen property.

—Carl Anthony McCain Jr., third-degree burglary.

—Michael Craig McLeod, possession of a controlled substance.

—Tammy Diann Medley, possession of a controlled substance.

—Juan Jose Mendoza, first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Kelsey Ann Miller, possession of a controlled substance.

—Michael Anthony Morris, possession of a controlled substance.

—Halee Brooklynn Mundy, possession of a controlled substance.

—Ellen Nichole Neeley, possession of a controlled substance.

—Luis Colon Rodriguez, third-degree burglary.

—Buddy Allen Rooker, possession of a controlled substance.

—Don Antoine Smiley Jr., first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Robert Micah Templeton, possession of a controlled substance.

—Amber Julia Thompson, possession of a controlled substance.

—Lachelle Jovon Tracy, possession of a controlled substance.

—Christopher Cody Usery, possession of a controlled substance.

—Tammy Leann Ussery, first-degree theft.

—Tyler Wayne Wilemon, possession of a controlled substance.

—Archie Lee Williams, possession of a controlled substance.

—Kenneth Ray Williamson, possession of a controlled substance.

—Joshua Robert Yant, possession of a controlled substance.

—Savannah Rene Yarbrough, possession of a controlled substance.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.