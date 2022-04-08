Albertville man charged following shooting and death of Horton man

Albertville police continue to search for the motive in a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon and sent another to jail.

Brandon Charles Bennett, 30, of Horton, died at a local hospital after Albertville police and firefighters responded to a reported shooting at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday at a location on Highpoint Road, within the Albertville police jurisdiction.

They found Bennett, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Albertville Assistant Chief John Amos. Albertville Fire and Recuse transported him to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz, where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol officers and investigators spoke to several witnesses and quickly developed a suspect, Amos said. At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers found the man in the parking lot of an Albertville business and took him into custody.

Michael Wayne Childress, 24, is charged with murder in Bennett's death. Amos said there are no other suspects.

Amos credited the cooperation of several agencies in making the quick arrest possible. Members of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, Drug Task Force and Coroner's Office, and officers with the Arab, Boaz, Douglas and Guntersville police departments assisted in the response and investigation.

