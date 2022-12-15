Dec. 14—MANKATO — An Albertville man faces sexual misconduct charges after a woman said he forced himself on her in October.

Alex Edward Johnson, 18, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police say the woman told them that her friend and Johnson had been drinking Oct. 9, and Johnson later came up to her in her room, inappropriately touched her and started kissing her. He reportedly stopped when she told him to, but she said he then grabbed her by the hair and groped her.

The next day the woman said she met with Johnson and the friend to discuss what happened. She told police that Johnson apologized and said he didn't remember most of the incident.

A police officer met with Johnson and reported him saying he wanted to kiss the woman to make her friend jealous. The officer said Johnson admitted to groping the woman, according to the complaint.

