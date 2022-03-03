Albertville police arrest Boaz man in connection with stabbing incident

Albertville police arrested a Boaz man on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident Monday, when a woman was stabbed in the neck and kicked out of a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue, according to Police Chief J.T. Cartee.

Police were dispatched to a local apartment complex where a woman with a neck wound sought help. Officers were told the woman was in a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue when she was stabbed in the neck and then put out of the vehicle. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment after identifying her assailant, the chief said in a press release.

Later that day, Albertville police were called to a local Dollar General store where a man was reported to be passing counterfeit money. When officers made contact with the suspect, he was identified as Rafael Camacho, 25 — suspect in the stabbing incident.

According to Cartee, Camacho was found in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money. He was arrested and, after Albertville detectives completed their investigation, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

