Albertville police charge woman with aggravated child abuse

An investigation that began Nov. 23 when medical attention was sought for a small child having trouble breathing resulted in Albertville police charging the child's mother with aggravated child abuse, according to Police Chief J.T. Cartee.

Medics from the Albertville Fire Department were called that day to a residence in the 2500 block of Alabama Highway 205 North. They were met by a woman bringing the child, who appeared to be unconscious, out to them.

The child was rushed to Marshall Medical Center South, then flown to Children's in Birmingham for what turned out to be "life-saving surgery," police said. The child's mother told authorities the child was involved in an accident.

The mother, Carmen Lao Casanova, 31, of Albertville, was charged Dec. 1 with aggravated child abuse, a felony. She was transferred to the Marshall County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Alberville mother faces aggravated child abuse charge