Albertville police investigate fatal shooting

Albertville police are investigating a shooting incident that killed a man on Highpoint Road Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant Chief John Amos.

Albertville police and fire departments responded to a reported shooting at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday at 3939 Highpoint Road. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died later from his injuries.

Efforts continued to notify the victim's family; authorities will release his name when notification is complete.

According to Amos, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

