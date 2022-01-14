Albertville woman arrested in connection with shooting death of her husband

A Marshall County man is dead and his wife has been charged in connection with the incident, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.

Kathy Lynn Wright, 53, was arrested after deputies and Douglas police responded to a shots fired call about midnight on Johnson Drive in Albertville.

Law enforcement officers found Christopher Allen Wright outside the residence, dead. He had suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Kathy Wright was expected to go before a judge late Friday, when bond likely would be set in the case.

The Marshall County Coroner's Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science assisted in the ongoing investigation.

