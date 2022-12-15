Albia man sentenced in multiple felony cases

Dec. 14—ALBIA — A man charged with firing a gun at a vehicle among other charges received a suspended prison sentence as part of a multi-case plea deal.

Colton Daniel Butz, 26, of Albia, once faced charges of attempted murder in the shooting incident. Prosecutors, however, modified his charges soon after his arrest to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless use of a firearm.

The charges stemmed from a May 28, 2021 shooting near the Albia square. Investigators said Butz grabbed a firearm from his home just after midnight, went to a public sidewalk and fired the gun toward another person. Six bullets made their way from the weapon to the victim's truck. Police have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

In separate incidents wrapped into the plea deal, Butz had also been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary in May 2021, and in August 2021 had picked up another charge of third-degree burglary. Butz also had charges of third-degree theft, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and fifth-degree theft.

Ultimately, convictions were entered for second-degree criminal mischief, reckless use of firearm, third-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Remaining charges were dismissed.

Butz was sentenced to a total of 10 years of prison, all time suspended and placed on probation. Prison time could be imposed at a later date if Butz does not comply with terms of probation.

