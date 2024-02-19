Albia Road roundabout plans come to council

Feb. 19—OTTUMWA — A subject that has been dormant for the past few months is expected to pick up steam beginning with Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting.

The Albia Road/Quincy Avenue project takes up several items on the agenda, as the city looks to secure temporary easements and small parcels of property, and there will be a public hearing regarding the plans, cost estimates and specifications of the project.

The roundabout will be mostly funded with Iowa Department of Transportation grant money, as the city received $500,000 in Traffic Safety Improvement Program funding, the most allowed under the grant.

The overall cost of the roundabout, which is expected to be 115 feet in diameter and replace the stoplight at the intersection on the city's south side, is estimated at $699,000.

The city will be sending out bids to potential contractors for the work, and present the bid recommendation at the council's March 19 meeting.

The roundabout will have splitter islands to reduce intersection speeds, and will provide improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, resulting in safer intersections and reduce the number of violent crashes.

Also, the city will be holding public hearings for its next bonding cycle, one for up to $6 million, and two others for $700,000 apiece. Under the $6 million bond, items include funding for a new cemetery building and office in the Ottumwa Cemetery ($1.9 million), funding for a levee closure for BNSF Railway ($1.3 million, as well as a new firetruck ($900,000) and funding for the city's demolition program ($893,000).

One of the $700,000 bonds will include improvement to Bridge View Center, and the other bond will call for new financial software and IT improvements for the city.

Prior to the meeting, the oath of office will be given to the first members of the Ottumwa Youth City Council. Mayor Rick Johnson and council member Cara Galloway spearheaded the effort to include the youth in more of the city's affairs, and seven members will serve on the initial council: David Ewing, Arrielle Griffin, Lara Laguerre, Isabella Hoffman, Hayley Miller, Griffin Hayek and Kylie Norman.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Bridge View Center.

