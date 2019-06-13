Albies lifts Braves over Pirates in 11

Ozzie Albies drove in the winning run on an 11th-inning double, giving the host Atlanta Braves an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Austin Riley, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, came all the way around to score from first base on Albies' 12th double of the season. Michael Feliz (2-3) took the loss, giving up the one run in one-plus inning.

Jacob Webb (4-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

The victory was the sixth straight for Atlanta. Pittsburgh has lost six in a row.

The Pirates took a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth when Josh Bell crushed a solo home run to center field, his 19th, against closer Luke Jackson.

Riley evened the score with his 10th homer, a long shot to center field, against Kyle Crick in the bottom of the ninth. Riley was 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs.

Atlanta rookie pitcher Mike Soroka had his worst start of the season. He allowed a season-high five runs on a career-high 10 hits over five innings. He issued one walk and struck out three. His ERA jumped to 1.92. It was only the fourth time in 16 career starts that he allowed more than one earned run.

Pittsburgh rookie Mitch Keller struggled again in his second big-league start. He worked three innings and allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks, striking out two. Keller allowed six runs over four innings in his debut last month and has given up nine runs in the first inning of his two starts.

The Braves sent nine to the plate in the first inning and scored three times. Nick Markakis had an RBI single, and Riley drove home two with his first career triple.

The Pirates got two runs back in the second inning on RBI singles by Adam Frazier and Elias Diaz.

Freddie Freeman's RBI single in the second gave the Braves a 4-2 lead, and Soroka's sharp single in the third drove home two more runs to make it 6-2.

Pittsburgh answered with two runs on Kevin Newman's double in the fourth and added a run in the fifth on Starling Marte's 10th homer. The Bucs tied the game in the sixth on Corey Dickerson's sacrifice fly against reliever Josh Tomlin.

The game was halted for 55 minutes because of rain in the bottom of the seventh inning.

