An albino giant panda thought to be the only one in the world was filmed in the wild in China — take a look

A rare albino giant panda. Wolong National Nature Reserve

A rare all-white panda was spotted for the first time since 2019 in a Chinese nature reserve earlier this year.

Footage captured at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province shows the panda with a female panda and a cub, per China Xinhua News.

The panda was first captured by cameras in 2019, after which the reserve set up a team to monitor the panda's movements and routines through motion-activated cameras, SCMP reported.

The panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province, southwest China. Wolong National Nature Reserve

The animal, which is believed to be around five or six years old, has a coat of white fur and red eyes, and it is one of 150 giant pandas in the reserve, per The Independent.

Albino animals can suffer from certain diseases caused by genetic defects, but the panda did not appear to be suffering from any major health problems, ABC Australia reported,

"It is still unclear whether its gene will be inherited and steadily passed on in the small panda population, and more follow-up research is needed," Li Sheng, a researcher at Peking University, said.

"So far we can tell that the white panda is doing very well in its species group and in the natural environment," Li Sheng added in an interview with the Chinese video-news agency CCTV.

Read the original article on Business Insider