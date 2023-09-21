Albion Area Philanthropic Women awards $10K to tech education nonprofit INNOVATE Albion

Albion Area Philanthropic Women have awarded funding to INNOVATE Albion to support its robotics teams.

ALBION — A local technical education nonprofit is receiving a financial boost courtesy of the Albion Area Philanthropic Women.

The philanthropic group recently announced it is awarding roughly $10,000 to INNOVATE Albion to help support its growing community of robotics teams for students in kindergarten through high school. More than 90 area students will be participating in robotics during the 2023-24 season, according to Caroline Hurteau, executive director of INNOVATE Albion.

"Funds donated by AAPW will support team competition registrations, provide scholarships for team participation, provide snacks for teams during practice and purchase necessary equipment including LEGO education kits, competition field elements and necessary technology," Hurteau said. "Our FIRST Lego Explore (K-3), FIRST Lego Challenge (4-5th grade) and FIRST Tech Challenge (6-8th grade) teams are practicing now and will begin competing as early as late October."

Seeking to foster a technology and engineering pipeline for Michigan businesses, Albion-based manufacturing company Caster Concepts launched the technical education nonprofit INNOVATE Albion in 2019. The company purchased and renovated a 100-year-old, three-story Masonic Temple to house the program, with in-person classes beginning in the summer of 2020.

Primarily comprised of after-school programming and summer courses, the nonprofit aims to expose area K-12 students to a variety of hands-on, high-tech, in demand careers.

"The ultimate goal is that I meet a student in kindergarten and I have classes that they can continue to take and experiences they can continue to engage in until they graduate high school," Hurteau told the Enquirer earlier this year.

AAPW was founded in 2007 by Cathy Campbell and Maggie Konkle. To date, AAPW members have given more than $650,000 to the Albion area nonprofit organizations.

