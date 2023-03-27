ALBION — A 51-year-old Albion man has been charged with open murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Johnnie Douglas Edwards was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday afternoon on charges of open murder, felony firearm and firearms possession by a felon in connection with the Thursday shooting death of Nancy Caldwell, 50.

Open murder includes first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted of the more serious charge, Edwards could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Edwards is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, held without bond.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Edwards committed the crime, is scheduled for April 17.

Police said Edwards called the Calhoun County Dispatch Authority about 7:15 p.m. Thursday and told dispatchers he had just shot a woman in the 500 block of West Broadwell Street.

ADPS officers responded and found Edwards waiting for them on scene. He surrendered to officers and was taken into custody, police said.

Caldwell, also an Albion resident, was found dead in a bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Albion man facing murder charge in girlfriend's shooting death