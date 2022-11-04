Albion man sentenced to prison for carrying a concealed weapon

HILLSDALE — An Albion man was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison Oct. 31 for carrying a concealed firearm earlier this spring.

Alfreido Deion Lopez, 23, was transported to the Hillsdale County Courthouse on Monday for his sentencing hearing from the Calhoun County Jail, where he is serving a 12-month sentence for receiving and concealing property, a crime he was charged with while on bond for his Hillsdale County Case.

On April 6, the Michigan State Police arrested Lopez during a traffic stop for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Lopez pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon — a crime punishable by up to five years in prison in Michigan — as part of a plea bargain offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office who agreed to not pursue Lopez as a habitual offender despite having three prior felony convictions on his record.

Charges of felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition were also dismissed pursuant to the plea bargain.

Lopez’s attorney, Mark Taylor, said he did not believe Lopez intended to have a firearm in his vehicle and that he likely forgot it was in the vehicle in April.

Taylor called Lopez’s criminal history a “checkered past” and asked that any sentence imposed Monday be comparable to the sentence Lopez was given in Calhoun County for receiving and concealing property.

Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai also touched base on Lopez’s criminal history, noting the conviction before her for sentencing was his fourth felony and that past attempts at probation or parole resulted in numerous violations for possessing weapons, using narcotics and failing to report on the state’s Sex Offender Registry.

Lopez has previously been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of resisting/assaulting/obstructing a police officer on separate occasions.

Lisznyai also noted that Lopez had been discharged from parole in December 2021, just five months before being arrested in Hillsdale County on the weapons offenses and that he was on bond for the Hillsdale County case when he was arrested for the Calhoun County case.

With advisory sentencing guidelines set at 5-23 months, Lisznyai opted to sentence on the high end of the guidelines and imposed a 23- to 60-month sentence to be served in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Taylor called the sentence an “abuse of discretion” on Lisznyai’s part, arguing for a lesser sentence and probation.

Lopez was given credit for 145 days served in jail since his arrest.

