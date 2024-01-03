Albion Pharmacy, the borough's only drug store, to close. Where will residents fill prescriptions?

Albion residents will soon have to drive 10 miles or more to the nearest pharmacy to drop off or pick up a prescription.

Albion Pharmacy, 9 E. State St., is closing Wednesday, according to a store employee. Co-owner Matthew Dreher was not immediately available for comment.

Drug records sent to Girard pharmacy

A sign posted on the pharmacy's door and shared on social media stated that prescription records will be transferred to the Rite Aid Pharmacy, 9141 W. Ridge Road in Girard. The only pharmacy located closer to Albion is at the Edinboro Walmart Supercenter, 108 Washington Towne Blvd.

The sign indicated prescription delivery service would be available.

Three area pharmacies closed in October

The pharmacy's closing follows those of two Rite Aid locations in Erie: 2715 Parade St. and 1709 Liberty St. Another one in Titusville also closed in October.

A CVS Pharmacy location at 1535 W. 26th St., has closed its store but kept the pharmacy open. The storefront is being converted into a primary care clinic for Medicare recipients.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Albion PA's only pharmacy plans to close Wednesday