Albion police search for more victims in child porn, rape case
Albion police have released more information in the case of 28-year-old Nicholas Laffin, a Rochester man accused of producing child pornography.
Albion police have released more information in the case of 28-year-old Nicholas Laffin, a Rochester man accused of producing child pornography.
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors.
Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
Cook like the Contessa: Le Creuset's Winter Savings Event has got the goods.
Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.
Here's how the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro on the spec sheet.
These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
Baby steps haven’t worked, and the Falcons have a chance to make a huge splash with their next hire.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?
In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.
It comes at a time of tremendous layoffs in the tech industry.