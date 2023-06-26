Albion woman arrested after allegedly holding 2-year-old daughter underwater

ALBION — A 35-year-old Albion woman was arrested Saturday and two of her children were hospitalized after police allegedly found the woman holding her daughter underwater in a bathtub.

At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Albion Department of Public Safety and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in which dispatchers heard children screaming and asking for help to be sent to Bluestem Court.

Arriving officers heard noise coming from behind a locked door in the residence, police said in a release. Police kicked the door open and found a 35-year-old woman holding a 2-year-old girl underwater in a bathtub.

An officer quickly grabbed the 2-year-old from the woman and took her into the living room to begin CPR, police said. After a few quick breaths, the child coughed up water and began breathing on her own.

A deputy detained the woman, who upon further investigation police learned is the mother of four children in the house.

The 2-year-old girl had two stab wounds to the chest and throat, and a 4-year-old boy also suffered cuts, police said. Authorities also believed both kids possibly ingested cleaning fluid.

An 8-year-old and 15-year-old girl at the scene did not appear to have any injuries, police said. The 15-year-old was the one who called 911 for help.

The mother was arrested and transported to a hospital as she might have also ingested cleaning fluid, police said. She has yet to be arraigned in the case.

The 2-year-old and 4-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital in Jackson and later flown to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor and were last known to be in stable condition, police said.

Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp commended the quick actions of ADPS Lt. Aaron Phipps and Deputy Dave Winder of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a statement, noting their quick response and decisive actions helped save the life of the 2-year-old child.

ADPS and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office were assisted at the Marshall Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Calhoun County Dispatch Authority, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Tribal Police, CAMJET, Albion Community Ambulance, the Sheridan Township Fire Department and the Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Albion woman arrested after allegedly holding daughter underwater