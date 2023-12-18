Albright of Doylestown files to run for Ohio House District 77 seat

Bill Albright has filed as a candidate for House District 77 at the Wayne County Board of Elections.

Albright is a combat veteran, military officer and a community leader, according to a new release. He served the country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I am proud to call Wayne County home and am excited to serve our community in a new way. As your next state representative, I will be the fighter Wayne County needs to uphold conservative principles in Columbus,” Albright said in the release. “My top priority in the Statehouse will be to defend our way of life − whether it be standing up for family values, fighting for tax cuts or preserving our farmland − and I look forward to getting to work.”

Bill Albright

Albright was born and raised in Northeast Ohio and attended the University of Akron Wayne Campus. He graduated from the Ray C. Bliss Institute at the University of Akron with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Albright also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Ohio University.

Albright lives in Doylestown and serves on the executive board for the Wayne County Humane Society and the Wayne County Republican Party. He was recognized for his contribution to the region as a “30 for the Future” by the Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information visit www.AlbrightForOhio.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Albright of Doylestown files to run for Ohio House District 77