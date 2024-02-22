Albright man charged in murder of wife

Feb. 21—A Preston County man faces first-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting in Albright on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Preston County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Woolen Mill Road after reports that a shooting had occurred. Woolen Mill Road is off W.Va. 26.

On the scene, officers learned a woman, identified as Natasha Kay Collins, had been shot.

According to court documents, deputies found Collins in a field near her home. She was transported to Preston Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

During their investigation, law enforcement determined the only person with Collins at the time of the shooting was her husband, Edward Allen Garletts, 29, of Albright.

Officers also reported noticing numerous inconsistencies with Garletts' statements regarding how the shooting occurred.

It is unclear at this time how and where the shooting happened or how many shots were fired.

The Dominion Post called the Preston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon for additional details, but investigators were not available for comment.

Garletts was taken into custody and is charged with first-degree murder. He was arraigned in Preston County Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peggy Pase.

A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 29 before Magistrate Patricia L. Grimm. Garletts is currently being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.