Albuquerque man accused of carjacking multiple vehicles while leading authorities on chase

Jan. 28—An alleged auto theft suspect led authorities on a lengthy chase across Bernalillo County on Saturday morning, carjacking multiple vehicles along the way.

David Crespin, 36, is charged with a slew of felonies, including aggravated fleeing, auto theft, robbery and criminal damage to property.

New Mexico State Police said Crespin carjacked a BMW and a Porsche, and attempted to carjack a third vehicle, by physically pulling the drivers out of the cars.

The pursuit was touched off when a license plate reader alerted police to a stolen car near Wyoming and Central, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. Albuquerque police spotted the car at a nearby McDonald's restaurant and the driver fled, running red lights and stop signs.

A police helicopter followed the car to Tijeras as Bernalillo County deputies responded to assist.

Police said an officer was able to get close to the car on N.M. 337 in the East Mountain and recognized the driver as Crespin, whom the officer had "arrested personally" in October.

Crespin evaded the officer and ended up briefly driving through oncoming traffic with the State Police giving chase, according to the complaint. Crespin headed north on N.M. 217 before carjacking a BMW by pulling the driver from the car.

Police said the helicopter following Crespin alerted authorities that he had gotten out of the BMW and carjacked a Porsche on N.M. 14 in the same manner. As authorities closed in, Crespin drove down a dirt road and crashed through several gates, wrecking the Porsche.

State Police officers chased Crespin down and took him into custody, according to the complaint.

"No weapons were reported," police said. "The suspect physically pulled the drivers from their vehicles with his hands."