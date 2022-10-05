Albuquerque man accused of carjacking after pursuit on N.M. 14 ends in crash

Oct. 5—An Albuquerque man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking following a Saturday morning chase through at least two counties that ended in a collision injuring at least two people, including a Santa Fe County deputy.

Joseph Baca, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

Following the report of a carjacking in Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police officers pursued Baca on Saturday on Interstate 40 near Edgewood before requesting assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies, according to a statement of probable cause.

State police Lt. Mark Soriano said officers from the Moriarty Police Department initially pursued Baca, though online court documents indicate state police were chasing him and do not mention the local agency.

Court documents also indicate the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office assisted. However, Saturday's pursuit and subsequent arrest were not included in the office's daily log of initial incident reports. Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the commander responsible for filing the paperwork was involved in the chase and hurt in the encounter.

Deputies from Santa Fe County attempted to stop the car in Madrid, according to court documents, but the white Toyota Prius powered through the traffic stop.

As the Prius approached, a Santa Fe County corporal and deputy prepared to end the chase with "stop sticks." Baca is accused of intentionally ramming into the corporal's patrol car. While the officers were able to move out of the way, their proximity to the collision caused one deputy's ear to bleed, according to online court documents.

Ríos said both the corporal and deputy received medical clearance following the crash.

The momentum of the collision caused the Prius to crash into an occupied vehicle on the side of the road, according to court documents. The motorist suffered injuries and was transported to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Ríos said he could not disclose information regarding the injured person's medical condition Tuesday.

The two collisions disabled Baca's vehicle on N.M. 14 near County Road 42. According to court documents, officers found Baca unconscious while inside the Prius. He was transported to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Baca told deputies he received the Prius from a friend, but would not identify who lent it to him. He added, he began driving in Estancia and said he was suicidal, claiming he "wanted a cop to 'take him out,' " according to the statement of probable cause.

Baca said everything about the incident was "fuzz[y]" multiple times during the interview.

He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Saturday, and online court records show state prosecutors filed a motion for Baca's pretrial detention Tuesday.