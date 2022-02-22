Albuquerque man accused of firing gun from Santa Cruz home and striking man

Feb. 22—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested an Albuquerque man last week in Santa Cruz after he was accused of firing multiple rounds in a home and striking a man in another residence.

A statement of probable cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Rodrigo Chavez, 43, was arrested Friday on charges of shooting at a dwelling and aggravated assault.

Deputies arrived at a home on N.M. 76 around 7 p.m. Friday in response to reports of gunfire in the area, the statement says. They found a man sitting on a floor in the home with a towel wrapped around his right leg. Shortly after the deputies searched the home, New Mexico State Police officers arrived to assist in the investigation and went to a nearby home, where they detained Chavez as he was attempting to leave through a side door.

State police told deputies there were unsecured firearms inside the home, which also was filled with heavy gunfire smoke, the statement says.

While detained, Chavez, who was largely incoherent, started to complain people were after him "because of his girlfriend," deputies wrote in the statement.

Chavez told them he had arrived at the residence around 4 p.m. Friday. Shortly after, he said, two men showed up in a gray vehicle, jumped his chain-link fence and approached the home, prompting him to hide in the bathroom.

Deputies were not able to find any evidence of the vehicle around the area Chavez had pointed out, according to court documents. Later, Chavez told deputies someone was hiding under a nearby tarp. Again, deputies found no sign of anyone there.

It is unclear when Chavez began shooting. Court documents say he told deputies he had fired at least two rifles.

Deputies found multiple bullet holes in both homes, court documents say, with the majority fired from the home where state police officers had found Chavez. A window of the home, where officers believe Chavez had fired from, was facing the victim's bedroom, according to documents.

Story continues

Chavez was taken to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office for an interview, where he told deputies Albuquerque police recently had him transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital for a mental evaluation and that he had been hallucinating, the statement says.

When he was released Friday, he was told he could stay at the property in Santa Cruz, court documents say, but during his drive, he began to fear he was being followed.

Chavez was booked in the Santa Fe County jail on Saturday and will have his first court appearance Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at the Santa Cruz property Saturday, but deputies found no evidence of anyone shooting at the residence or footsteps.