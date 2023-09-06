Albuquerque man accused in kidnapping that ended in Santa Fe

Sep. 6—An Albuquerque man is wanted by police after being accused of holding another man at gunpoint and robbing him in Santa Fe on Aug. 1.

As of Wednesday morning, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police had not responded to an inquiry about whether Eduardo Hernandez, 44, had been detained. He is being charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Albuquerque, told police a man thought to be Hernandez pulled a gun on him after he picked the man up and drove him to several spots in Albuquerque with intentions of "hooking up," according to the affidavit.

The man first approached his parked car in Albuquerque near San Mateo Boulevard and Central Avenue. At first, the suspect "seemed friendly and trustworthy," he told police.

State police charged Hernandez after interviewing the accuser and reviewing surveillance footage analyzed by facial recognition technology provided by Santa Ana Casino — where the two had been that evening — the arrest warrant affidavit says.

After driving the man to Santa Fe at gunpoint, the victim told police the suspect forced him to walk on a trail and stole his belongings before running off, the document states.