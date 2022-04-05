Albuquerque man allegedly fed dog, fought police before arrest

Apr. 5—An Albuquerque man was arrested on battery charges last week by Edgewood police officers after he was accused of threatening a woman and fighting with police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

According to court documents, the incident started after the woman awoke Thursday to find 28-year-old Brandon John Bartnik feeding her dog on her Edgewood property on Old U.S. 66.

The woman told police Bartnik said the property was his and he could "do whatever he wants," according to the complaint. After she threatened to call police, Bartnik ran toward her and said "I will kill you," fashioning his hand into the shape of a gun, the complaint says. She ran back inside and locked her doors, according to the complaint.

As the victim was giving her story to police, she pointed out Bartnik, according to the complaint.

Police made contact with the suspect, according to the complaint, who told investigators he owned the property.

After police told Bartnik he did not own the property and attempted to place him under arrest, he started to pull away and spat and swung at officers, punching one in the head, according to the complaint.

Bartnik eventually was placed into restraints after a short struggle, according to the complaint, but as he was being taken to a patrol vehicle, he was able to "donkey kick," an officer in the leg, the complaint says.

While in the vehicle, the complaint says, Bartnik also spit in another officer's face and continued to do so until he was taken to the Santa Fe County Jail, where he was booked on three charges of battery upon a peace officer and assault.

Bartnik has been charged multiple times for battery on a peace officer, most recently on March 2.