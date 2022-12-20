Albuquerque man charged in 2021 crash that killed La Cienega couple

Dec. 20—More than 15 months after a La Cienega couple were killed in a crash, an Albuquerque man has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and a charge of driving on a license that was revoked in connection with a prior DWI case.

Andres Lira-Hernandez, 53, is accused of speeding and driving recklessly when his Chevrolet Silverado truck crashed into the Hyundai Veloster carrying John Griego, 39, and his wife, Bryana Trejo-Griego, 28, around 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 2021, near the intersection of N.M. 599 and Interstate 25, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release issued Monday.

The sheriff's office said its investigators learned Lira-Hernandez was driving with a revoked license and determined he had "disregarded" a red light prior to the crash for "unknown reasons."

The couple died the day before their first wedding anniversary.

"This was a heartbreaking incident that took the lives of two innocent people. ... We will be steadfast as this case moves forward to ensure that justice prevails for the crash victims and their families," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement Monday. Mendoza said criminal summonses have been drafted for Lira-Hernandez, who has not been arrested on the charges.

"We'll work with whoever we need to, even if it's Bernalillo County or whoever we need to, to try and make sure that he does get served timely," Mendoza said.

Grief-stricken family and friends were frustrated by a lack of charges against Lira-Hernandez last year. They said Griego and Trejo-Griego, both artists, had fallen in love at first sight and were together for eight years before they married — a celebration described as joyous.

Lira-Hernandez was arrested at the crash scene on outstanding warrants alleging probation violations in a case in which he pleaded guilty to a 2019 DWI offense. He was not initially charged in the crash, though witnesses said he had been traveling fast, weaving in and out of traffic, and had run a red light.

A statement of probable cause against Lira-Hernandez says, "The damage to the Hyundai was so severe, fire personnel had to cut off the roof in order to access the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The driver side of the Hyundai had also been pushed inwards towards the passenger side."

Griego died on impact from "major internal injuries."

Trejo-Griego was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center but died as doctors attempted to perform an emergency surgery, according to the statement. An investigator with the state Office of the Medical Investigator told law enforcement she died primarily because of a torn aorta.

"These injuries help to show the intensity of the impact due to Mr. Lira-Hernandez's high rate of speed," the statement says.

An event data recorder in his truck showed he was driving at 76 mph — in a 45 mph zone — at about the time he crossed the intersection, according to the statement of probable cause.

His truck hit the couple's Hyundai at a speed of about 67 mph.

Mendoza said his office forwarded its investigation to the District Attorney's Office in late 2021 or early this year. He added the case agent worked with the District Attorney's Office to review the investigation, and it was ultimately the district attorney's decision whether to file charges and if there was enough evidence to proceed with prosecution.

"It takes a while," Mendoza said. "I'm sure the DA was doing other due diligence to fully review the case and make sure they had everything before they made a decision to file charges."

JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, said an investigation involving potential homicide charges can "take a while."

"Even though they send an investigation over to us, if it's not complete enough to satisfy our burden, either a probable cause at a preliminary hearing type of matter or beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, we require follow-up," Cox said.