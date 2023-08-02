Albuquerque man charged in child abuse in 6-month-old's beating

Aug. 1—A man is behind bars after allegedly beating his 6-month-old until the boy had a brain bleed, broken arms and rib earlier this year in Northeast Albuquerque.

Antwan Menzie, 33, is charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm in the June 22 case. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Menzie behind bars until trial, saying he "poses a grave threat to the life and health of the infant as well as to any vulnerable person he comes across."

It is unclear if Menzie, who is in the military and has served overseas, has an attorney.

Court records show the child's grandmother has petitioned for custody as the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department "deemed the child is not safe with his parents at this time."

The mother has not been charged.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the hospital after the 6-month-old came in with bruises, a brain bleed, breaks in both arms and a broken rib, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Menzie and the mother brought the baby in but gave "no practical reason" for the injuries.

Police said the mother told them she was at work when Menzie called and said the boy wasn't breathing and they called 911. She said she noticed the boy sometimes would have bruises on his face after being cared for by Menzie and that Menzie had anger issues.

Detectives searched the mother's phone and found messages in June from Menzie's mother telling her that Menzie "needs to be by himself" after he threatened to hit the baby and baby's mother, according to the complaint. Menzie's mother messaged "I love my son, but he needs to get help" and the messages reference Menzie's "anger."

Police said, a few days before the baby was hospitalized, Menzie messaged the baby's mother that the boy woke up with bruises on his face "again." Doctors determined the baby's injuries were in different stages of healing and were "likely inflicted on more than one occasion."

"(The baby) has not been safe in the care of his parents. Returning him to that environment puts him at risk of more serious injury and possibly death," according to the complaint.