Albuquerque man in critical condition after being found unresponsive during SWAT standoff

Sep. 1—Police say a rape suspect was found unresponsive after an hourslong standoff with the SWAT team on Thursday afternoon in an East Central neighborhood.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said David Wyman, 55, has been hospitalized in critical condition after a "medical episode."

He said Wyman "made several threats" of suicide to crisis negotiators during the standoff, telling police he had a gun and was using fentanyl.

The standoff stemmed from an arrest warrant issued for Wyman after he was charged on Aug. 22 with criminal sexual penetration, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

In that case, according to court records, Wyman severely beat a woman and then raped her on Aug. 7.

Court records show that, in a 2015 rape case, prosecutors offered Wyman a plea deal — dropping rape charges — and he served four years behind bars for false imprisonment.

Gallegos said police went to arrest Wyman around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at his home near Texas and Copper NE. He said Wyman barricaded himself inside the home and the SWAT team was called to assist.

Gallegos said that, over the next few hours, Wyman told crisis negotiators he would kill himself, that he was armed and he was using fentanyl. He said the SWAT team used less-lethal munitions during the standoff but did not elaborate on what those were.

"SWAT officers found him unresponsive when they entered the home at 7:30 p.m.," he said. Gallegos said Wyman was resuscitated by paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances that led to Wyman's condition," he said. "Detectives with the Multi-Agency Task Force will continue to investigate the incident."