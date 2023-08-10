Albuquerque man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing over a bicycle

Aug. 9—A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the stabbing death last year of 70-year-old Jonathan Wilson during an argument over a bicycle.

Zekiel Ibarra pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter before 2nd Judicial District Judge Emeterio Rudolfo and faces up to six years in prison under a plea agreement. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

On Sept. 25, 2022, Albuquerque police responded to a call about an argument between two men in the 1000 block of Madeira SE and found Wilson leaning against a wall with injuries to his leg, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Wilson died at the scene.

Ibarra told police that he had bought a bicycle about a month earlier, the complaint said. Ibarra said he saw "an old man" with the bicycle and believed the man had stolen it.

Ibarra said he grabbed a pocket knife for protection before confronting the man, who responded that he had not stolen the bike.

"Zekiel (Ibarra) stated that at this point he was very angry due to his bicycle being stolen, therefore, he stabbed him once or twice on his leg," the complaint said. "Zekiel stated that after he stabbed the victim 'he shut up' and he stopped being combative."

Ibarra then returned to his apartment with the bicycle and began looking for a receipt to prove that he had purchased it, he told police.

Told that Wilson had died, Ibarra told police that he hadn't intended to kill the man, but "wanted him to know not to steal from people," the complaint said.