Albuquerque man on the run after allegedly killing ex, her teenage son in Santa Fe

Nov. 14—Last month, a woman alleged her boyfriend choked and beat her — playing loud music to muffle her screams — and told her if she reported the incident, he would kill her.

The woman escaped, and an arrest warrant and restraining order were filed against her boyfriend, Jose Roman, 44.

On Monday, deputies say Roman went to the woman's house in Santa Fe and fired a shotgun through the windows at her and her 15-year-old son, killing both.

Roman then rammed a responding deputy's vehicle and crashed his truck, fleeing on foot, according to deputies. Authorities were unable to find him, and Roman has been loose ever since.

Denise Womack-Avila, a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said Roman hadn't been seen since fleeing his wrecked truck near N.M. 599 and West Alameda.

She said Roman "is armed and considered extremely dangerous."

"Do not approach this individual, call 911," Womack-Avila said. She described Roman as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Court records show Roman is charged with two open counts of murder, three counts of shooting at an occupied building and aggravated fleeing in the deaths of Carmen Navarrete-DeGonzales, 49, and her son, whose name was not released.

Roman is also charged with three counts of child abuse, as there were other children inside the home when the shooting occurred, including a toddler who was found in bloodied pajamas.

Court records show Roman was charged on Nov. 1 with several felonies after allegedly beating Navarrete-DeGonzales at his Albuquerque apartment — threatening her with a knife and gun.

Roman's son took the gun from his father and helped Navarrete-DeGonzales escape, according to court records, and she was treated at a Santa Fe hospital.

That same son called 911 about 9 p.m. Monday asking for someone to check on Navarrete-DeGonzales at her home in Santa Fe.

The son told police Roman was drunk and threatening the ex-girlfriend before he grabbed a gun and left his house in Albuquerque, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court. The son didn't make the call until an hour after his father had left.

Within minutes, another call came in reporting shots fired at the Navarrete-DeGonzales' home in the 1400 block of Prince of Peace. An arriving deputy saw a man, later identified as Roman, trying to leave the house in a white truck and the man rammed the deputy's vehicle.

Deputies said Roman then crashed the truck into a tree and ran off . State Police officers and Santa Fe deputies were unable to find him after a lengthy search.

Deputies found Navarrete-DeGonzales and her teenage son shot to death in separate bedrooms, according to the affidavit, and learned Roman had fired through windows from outside. Navarrete-DeGonzales' daughter told deputies her 1-year-old was lying down with his grandmother when the shots rang out.

Deputies said the daughter told them she found her mother slumped over and took the boy, whose pajamas were spotted with blood, into a bathroom for cover until help arrived. Navarrete-DeGonzales' other two daughters were also at the home, and all of the relatives told deputies Roman was responsible, as he had threatened their mother for some time and beaten her weeks earlier.