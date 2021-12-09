Some Albuquerque neighborhoods are 17 degrees hotter than others
A new report reveals which neighborhoods are experiencing extreme heat in Albuquerque. AccuWeather's Emmy Victor reports.
Countries are running out of sand and they need it badly. Because of this, organized crime groups are illegally trading sand and making huge profits.
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect on the East Coast as the region braces for a major snowstorm Wednesday night and Thursday.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Monday asked social media followers if they could identify a 'slithery critter' photographed recently in a pine forest.
A small storm system will hit the state on Thursday followed by a bigger system Friday that will drop several inches of snow across the state.
Ford's Bronco Sport SUV includes 100% recycled ocean-harvested plastic, or "ghost gear," for a particular part, the first of its kind.
A powerful, slow-moving storm continued to pound Hawaii on Tuesday as cameras captured images of natural disaster rarely seen in the island paradise.
Brandon Steven has purchased two more California dealerships, but this time, cars aren’t the only draw.
The zero-carbon-emissions catamaran will hit the water in less than two years.
A trooper said the earthquake rocked his patrol car from side to side.
Starting in January, banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won't be allowed in most California trash bins under a mandatory food recycling program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. (Dec. 8)
The timberland, the group claims, is among the quality native forests left in the state.
New research has found wild hogs’ newfound taste for shellfish could have dire consequences for Southern marshlands.
The National Weather Service said chances are high that the Petersburg, Virginia, will see a wintery mix across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For the second time this year an orca family group has been documented playing with sea jellies in California’s Monterey Bay.
Bone-chilling conditions are being reported across parts of Siberia, which has been experiencing some of the coldest air on Earth in recent days. Despite a blast of cold that is the most extreme in nearly eight years, "zombie fires" continued to burn beneath the frozen landscape. On Wednesday evening, the temperature in Delyankir, Russia, fell to an ungodly 78 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (61.0 degrees below zero Celsius). Last winter, the temperature fell to a minimum 73 below zero F (58.3 bel
The global ocean is emerging as a promising target for carbon removal efforts, according to a new report. Why it matters: It's now clear that removing and storing carbon dioxide, as well as reducing carbon emissions, will be necessary to avoid the most dangerous effects of climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But using the oceans as a carbon removal platform will require first answering major scientific, legal and social questions.What's happe
Don’t worry if you missed them — you’ll have another chance to check out the dramatic tides next month.
Jupiter, Saturn and Venus have lined up in the evening sky and will continue to be prominent features throughout most of December, but this week, the trio will get a visitor. The easy-to-find planets, paired with the approaching peak of the Geminid meteor shower, make December a great month for evening stargazing. The only caveat is that the weather can be fickle during the long December nights, often offering frosty conditions on nights that are not cloudy. This week in particular will provide