Some Albuquerque neighborhoods are 17 degrees hotter than others

Bone-chilling conditions are being reported across parts of Siberia, which has been experiencing some of the coldest air on Earth in recent days. Despite a blast of cold that is the most extreme in nearly eight years, "zombie fires" continued to burn beneath the frozen landscape. On Wednesday evening, the temperature in Delyankir, Russia, fell to an ungodly 78 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (61.0 degrees below zero Celsius). Last winter, the temperature fell to a minimum 73 below zero F (58.3 bel